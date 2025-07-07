Breaking: Olubadan Dies At 90

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, has joined his ancestors.

CKNNews learnt that the monarch, who ascended the throne in July 2024, died in the early hours of Monday, July 7, 2025, after spending a year on the throne. 

The demise of Oba Olakulehin, born July 5, 1935, is coming barely two days after celebrating his 90th birthday. 

Oba Olakulehin received the staff of office from Oyo State Governor Engr. Seyi Makinde, on July 12, 2024, as the 43rd Olubadan of Ibadanland. 

Oba Olakulehin ascended the throne from the chieftancy rung of Balogun Olubadan, following the demise of Oba (Dr.) Moshood Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade II, who died at the age of 81 years on March 14, 2024.



