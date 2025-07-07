Police Declares Two Wanted Over Attack On Rivers LG Chairman

PRESS RELEASE: POLICE DECLARE SUSPECTS WANTED FOR CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY, STEALING, ASSAULT OCCASIONING HARM, AND ATTEMPTED MURDER





The Rivers State Police Command has declared the following individuals wanted for criminal conspiracy, stealing, assault occasioning harm, and attempted murder in connection with the violent attack on the Sole Administrator of Ahoada-East Local Government Area, Hon. Goodluck Iheanachor, which occurred on 20th June 2025 at the Council Secretariat, Ahoada East.





Despite a prior public notice and formal invitation to report to the Police State Headquarters for questioning, the following suspects have blatantly ignored the directive:





Mr. Hector Ekakita – Chief Security Officer (CSO), Ahoada-East LGA

Mr. Aloni Olodi – Chief of Staff (COS), Ahoada-East LGA





These individuals, alongside a gang of about thirty persons, are alleged to have conspired to assault the Sole Administrator, inflicted bodily harm on him, forcefully obtained his signature under duress, stole his mobile phones and vital documents, and carted away both personal and official properties from his office.





The Sole Administrator continues to receive medical attention due to the injuries sustained during the attack.





Following their failure to honour Police invitation, the Commissioner of Police, Rivers State, CP Olugbenga A. Adepoju, psc, mnips, has now declared the aforementioned persons WANTED. They are hereby advised, in their own interest, to report to the Police State Headquarters, Moscow Road, Port Harcourt, immediately.





The Police Commissioner warns that anyone found aiding, hiding, or assisting the wanted individuals to evade arrest will face the full weight of the law.





The Rivers State Police Command remains resolute in its commitment to justice and ensuring public peace and safety.





Anyone with credible information on the whereabouts of these individuals is urged to contact the Police State Headquarters, Moscow Road, Port Harcourt, or call the Command Control Room

and Complaint Response Unit.





08120822987

07057605209

08098880134

09014273818

0809 888 0134





SP GRACE IRINGE-KOKO, ANIPR

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER,

RIVERS STATE POLICE COMMAND

06/07/2025