APC Leaders’ Absence During Shettima’s Kano Visit Sparks Debate

The absence of Kano State All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders during Vice-President Kashim Shettima’s condolence visit to the family of the late elder statesman, Alhaji Aminu Dantata, has sparked debate in the polity.

While Kano State Government officials who are of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) were on ground to receive the Vice President, officials of the state chapter of the APC were missing at the event last Thursday.

The development has triggered questions with some alleging a crack in the APC following the exit of Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje as national chairman of the party.

Ganduje, a former governor of Kano State, who still commands influence in the state’s politics, threw in the towel on June 27 as APC helmsman, following political maneuvering and scheming within the party ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Pundits believe that some APC leaders in the state were not happy over Ganduje’s ouster as APC national chairman and wondered the role Shettima played in the circumstance.

Shettima’s visit was to pay tribute to the late business mogul and philanthropist, Alhaji Aminu Dantata, who passed away recently, and to commiserate with the people of Kano over the loss.

For such high-profile events in Nigeria, it is customary for party leaders and supporters to welcome top-ranking officials like the Vice President, but the situation was different during Shettima’s visit, thus sparking debate.

It wasn’t political – APC

However, dismissing speculations of a boycott or internal wranglings, the Secretary of the APC in Kano, Ibrahim Zakari Sarina, told Daily Trust that the absence of party leaders at the condolence visit was purely due to miscommunication.

“We were fully aware of the visit, but communication came late. Before we could mobilise and move, it was already too late. Because the government was closer and already prepared, it took charge of the reception,” Sarina explained.

“Honestly, it has no link to any political development whatsoever. We were just informed late, and even the state government was informed late. We later extended our appreciation to him (vice president) for the visit, and he fully understood the situation,” he added.

Despite the explanation, political followers in the state remain divided on the issue.

Abdullahi Kabiru, an ardent supporter of the APC in Gwale, said he was disappointed by the party’s absence. “This is the Vice President of the country, and we couldn’t even organise a reception for him? That sends a very wrong message. Whether it was miscommunication or not, it reflects disunity,” he said.

Another party loyalist, Amina Sani from Tarauni, however, offered a different perspective. He said, “I believe the explanation by the party is valid. Things happen in politics, especially with schedules shifting. But I also hope this doesn’t become a habit. We must respect our leaders and their offices regardless of any political differences.”

Speaking on the matter, Dr. Musa Auwal, a political analyst told Daily Trust that the party must tread carefully. “Whether or not the incident was deliberate, the optics matter. When top party leaders appear divided in public, it weakens the base and emboldens opposition forces

“The APC in Kano has always played a major role in national politics, and any friction between the Kano structure and the presidency or perceived disloyalty could be politically costly in the long run,” he said.

