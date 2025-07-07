ADC Begins Takeover Of PDP Structures In Northern states

As part of efforts to build a formidable coalition, ahead of the 2027 general elections, the African Democratic Congress, ADC, has commenced moves to woo high-profile politicians from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Although the ADC has already taken over PDP structures in Yobe, Gombe, Adamawa and some other northern states, many of the prominent politicians, being approached, are yet to formally defect.

This came as Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State, yesterday, dismissed media reports that he would lead five other governors from the APC to ADC.

Also, the 2023 presid-ential candidate of Labour Party, LP, Mr Peter Obi, said he remains committed to protecting the interests of his supporters and political associates.

This is even as Minister of Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike, tackled the Interim National Secretary of ADC, Rauf Aregbesola, to give account of his stewardship as Interior Minister in the last dispensation.

ADC takes over PDP structures in Yobe, Gombe, Adamawa

Confirming the takeover of PDP structures in Yobe, Gombe and Adamawa states, Mr Paul Ibe, media aide to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, said the PDP executives in the northern states had aligned with the coalition.

Ibe said: “The movement is gaining traction. Atiku Abubakar will continue to provide direction to ensure the coalition evolves into a formidable, robust, and viable platform.

“Having achieved that, you can already see the results. The Yobe PDP executive has aligned with the ADC, as has Gombe’s. The Adamawa executives have also pledged their loyalty. The movement is gaining momentum.”

He also praised Atiku’s role in uniting various political groups, describing it as a reflection of strong leadership.

“Just last week, the political landscape was trending towards a one-party dictatorship, reminiscent of the Abacha era. This coalition is a response to that threat,” Ibe added.

He likened the challenges of coalition-building to those faced by newlyweds adjusting to life together:

“That’s the nature of politics. Even a young marriage comes with its challenges. You’ve lived independently or been distant, and now you have to share space with someone from a completely different background.

‘’Perhaps the person you’re with isn’t even from your region, maybe they’re Igbo and you’re Igala. All these factors come into play, and you begin to learn to live together, tolerate one another, and make compromises. It’s akin to the struggles young couples face at the start of a marriage. But over time, things improve.

“He (Atiku) will continue to provide direction and ensure the coalition gains traction at all levels: ward, local government, and state. By the end of this year, anyone standing in the way of this coalition will have himself to blame,” Ibe said.

PDP remains defiant

However, the chairman of the PDP State Chairmen Forum, PDPSCF, and Imo State PDP Chairman, Mr Austin Nwachukwu, described reports of defections as ‘good riddance,’ insisting that the PDP remains strong and united.





Nwachukwu said: “The chairmen of Yobe and Borno vehemently denied these claims. These are fake news designed to attract public sympathy.





“Many of these politicians are over 70 years old. What are they still looking for? Retirement funds, not service to the nation.”





The PDP, he said, remained defiant just as he dismissed the defections as inconsequential.

He said: “Many of those who left have returned to the PDP. We wish those in the ADC well, but the PDP is stronger than ever.”





ADC positions itself as APC’s main challenger

Meanwhile, the ADC’s Interim National Spokesperson, Bolaji Abdullahi, emphasised the coalition’s appeal as a viable alternative to the ruling APC.





Abdullahi, in a chat with Vanguard, said: “The ADC represents a coalition of Nigerians who stand against the failures of this administration. In the coming months, you’ll see not only PDP members but also those from other opposition parties like the SDP, Labour Party, and NNPP joining us.”





Reiterating the ADC’s commitment to addressing Nigeria’s challenges, rather than engaging in personal attacks, he said: “Our focus is on the precarious state of the nation. This is not about ambitions, it’s about the collective good of the country.





“Our goal is to continue engaging the Nigerian people. We won’t waste time responding to personal attacks or abuses from other parties. Everyone with something to contribute must join this coalition to save Nigeria. This is not about personal ambitions, it’s about the collective good of the country.”





I’m loyal to APC— Zulum

In a similar development, Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State yesterday, described the rumour of his proposed defection to ADC as an unfounded and baseless fabrication by unscrupulous elements seeking relevance.





He, however, affirmed his unalloyed loyalty to the APC.





The governor, in a statement by his spokesperson, Dauda Iliya said: “We have become aware of a fictitious and mischievous social media report circulating in certain quarters, alleging plans by me to decamp from the All Progressives Congress, APC, to the African Democratic Congress, ADC, alongside five other governors.





“This is entirely false and exists only in the imagination of its sponsors. They are detractors who have made no meaningful contribution to the progress of Borno State or Nigeria. It is a classic example of cheap, politically motivated speculation designed solely to distract us and create unnecessary political tension.





“My loyalty to the APC remains firm and my dedication is solely to the welfare and progress of Borno State. I urge the good people of Borno and the general public to disregard this fabrication. We have no time for cheap politics; our hands are full of the noble task of rebuilding and developing our dear state.





“I call on media outlets and the public to verify information from credible official sources and to ignore the desperate fabrications of those seeking relevance through disinformation. We remain resolute in our commitment to serving Borno State under the banner of our great party, the APC.”





I’m still in LP—Peter Obi

On his part, the 2023 Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Mr Peter Obi, yesterday, disclosed that despite his involvement in the coalition that moved into the African Democratic Congress, ADC, he remains a member of the LP.





Speaking while featuring on Channels television’s Sunday Politics, the former Anambra State governor restated that the opposition is closing ranks to work for the sake of the country.





Obi said: “The coalition adopted the ADC as a party for 2027 and the opposition is trying to work together for the sake of Nigeria.”





Asked whether he has joined the ADC, he said: “Today, I remain in the Labour Party, but we have all agreed to work in coalition for the 2027 elections. For that, we have adopted the ADC, but as we grow, other parties and individuals will still come on board. What we did was the unveiling, but we are still going to bring other people and individuals under the same umbrella. For now, we want a better country for everybody.”





On the possibility of leaving the Labour Party, Obi said: “Where we are now, the coalition might have other parties that will come together, like it did in the past and change the name of the party, but right now, we have adopted one party. The other ones are coming in; so, we cannot say we are going to leave or stay but what is constant now is that we have all agreed to work together.”