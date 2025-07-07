Deputy Governor’s 8 Months Absence From Office Raises Eyebrows In Taraba

Nearly months have passed since Taraba State’s Deputy Governor, Alhaji Aminu Alkali, quietly exited the public scene on medical leave. What began as a private health concern has since snowballed into a full-blown constitutional debate, with political undercurrents threatening to erode public trust in the state’s governance structure.

At the heart of the storm is not just the prolonged absence of a high-ranking public official, but the silence that has enveloped it and the power games that have followed in its wake.

The vacuum created by Alkali’s extended medical leave has invited intense scrutiny from legal minds, civil society groups, ethnic associations, and citizens demanding transparency and accountability from the state’s top leadership.

Alkali, the democratically elected Deputy Governor of Taraba State, has been away on medical leave since November, 2024. For months, the absence was treated as a private health matter. But last month the prolonged silence turned into speculation, and speculation morphed into open political agitation.

The state Commissioner for Health, Bordiya Buma, who visited the deputy governor in Egypt, provided an update on the deputy governor’s recovery last March.

“He had a stroke, which affected a part of his body, causing weakness on one side and impairing his ability to talk,” Buma explained. “But glory be to God, the treatment is ongoing, and we are happy with his progress. We are hoping that very soon, we will welcome him back to the state to continue his normal activities.”

In April, Alkali reportedly returned to Nigeria after medical treatment abroad with his health monitored in Abuja.

Sources close to the Deputy Governor said his health had significantly improved but couldn’t give an update on when he’ll resume office.

Also, while no exact date was given for Alkali’s return, the state government insisted that he was recuperating well and would resume duties as soon as he was medically fit.

However, while there was apprehension over his resumption the tipping point came with the appointment of Dr. Emmanuel Hassan, the Deputy Chief of Staff, to oversee the Deputy Governor’s office, an unprecedented move lacking any constitutional framework. Legal experts and civic groups were quick to raise red flags.

While government officials insist the appointment of Dr. Hassan to coordinate the administrative activities of the Deputy Governor’s office is a stopgap measure meant to keep governance fluid, critics argue that such a move lacks any constitutional backing and could set a dangerous precedent.

A constitutional lawyer, Bilyaminu Maihanchi, has since weighed in, warning that what is unfolding in Taraba goes beyond mere politics, it strikes at the core of democratic accountability and the sanctity of constitutional governance.

In a strongly worded statement, Maihanchi described the office of Deputy Governor as a constitutional institution, not a political convenience.

“The Deputy Governor is not a personal aide to the Governor. His office is enshrined in Section 186 of the 1999 Constitution and is central to the executive structure of the state. The people of Taraba are not just entitled to loyalty between political actors; they are entitled to functionality in government,” he said.

What has further fueled public concern is the near-total blackout on official information concerning Alkali’s health status. Since November 2024, there has been no medical bulletin or statement from the deputy governor’s family or office, and no clear timeline for his return. In the absence of transparency, speculation has flourished.

Emerging power play

Insiders within the Taraba political space suggest that the vacuum created by Alkali’s absence became fertile ground for political intrigue.

Late last month, whispers grew louder that there were plans to replace him with the Deputy Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Hon. Hamman Abdulahi, a prominent member of the PDP family from the central senatorial district of the state, where the Secretary to the Taraba State Government, Chief Gebon Kataps, the state PDP chairman, Alhaji Abubakar Bawa, and the Head of Service, Dr. Hamidu Kara, hail from.

While State Commissioner for Information, Zainab Usman Jalingo, swiftly dismissed the rumour, affirming that the deputy governor’s tenure remained valid until 2027, subsequent developments have failed to ease public concern.

“Sometimes around November last year, His Excellency had an ailment that necessitated his movement to Abuja for treatment,” Usman said. “From Abuja, he was later moved to Cairo, Egypt, for further checks, and the Commissioner for Health was delegated to assess his health status.”

“Let me come in as a lawyer now. From my background, this principle of 90 days applies only to a sitting governor of a state, not the deputy. His determination or eligibility to be in office is all determined by the governor,” she said.

However, a leaked order paper of the House of Assembly scheduled for June 25 reportedly contained a communication from Governor Agbu Kefas requesting the Assembly to activate Section 189 of the Constitution, which deals with the process of declaring an elected official incapacitated.

This was quickly debunked by Emmanuel Bello, the Governor’s Special Adviser on Media and Digital Communication, as “fake news.”

The Mumuye factor

Alkali hails from the Mumuye ethnic group, the largest in Taraba State, with substantial political influence, cutting across Zing, Yorro, Lau, Jalingo, Ardo-Kola, Bali, Gassol and Gashaka local government areas. Their leaders, under the Mumuye Cultural Development Association (MCDA), have cautioned against any move that may sideline their son, warning that the group’s support for the PDP was premised on mutual respect and inclusion.

At a press conference in Jalingo recently, the group said, “This is not just about one man; it is about the Mumuye people’s rightful stake in Taraba’s governance,” declared Prof. Alex Malaazee, Chairman of the MCDA’s Transitional Committee.

In a joint statement, Dr. Ishaku Bitrus Manang, MCDA Secretary, warned that should the office of the Deputy Governor be declared vacant, the replacement must also come from the Mumuye ethnic group, following established tradition.

To manage the situation and the growing pressure, the Taraba State House of Assembly recently clarified that the deputy governor was receiving treatment in an Abuja hospital and was expected to return to duty once fully recovered.

Chairman of the House Committee on Information, Nelson Len, emphasised that no move to declare the deputy governor incapacitated was under consideration in the House of Assembly.

“We call on the public to disregard the speculations,” Len stated. “None of the three arms of government is planning to replace the Deputy Governor.”

Still, the timing of the appointment of a Deputy Chief of Staff to oversee his office has not helped allay fears of a silent transition, which critics say violates the constitution and undermines public trust.

Some analysts said the Mumuye cultural leaders’ concern is based on merit and established tradition. Mr. Anthony Dimas Jella said Taraba’s political history includes instances where vacated executive seats were filled by individuals from the same ethnic bloc or local government area to maintain peace and equity. “MCDA’s warning is therefore both a cultural reminder and a political line in the sand.”

To support Jella’s position, Barr. Maihanchi argued that if the Deputy Governor is unable to perform his responsibilities due to ill health, the law expects the government to act, not improvise.

“The Constitution does not permit ambiguity,” Maihanchi said. “If the Deputy Governor is medically incapacitated, then the law provides a process; activate a medical panel, submit findings to the House, and follow through. This is not malice; it is due process.”

He added that while citizens continue to hope and pray for Alkali’s full recovery, the urgency of constitutional compliance cannot be brushed aside.

“No sentiment, however noble should override the rights of the people to effective governance,” he said. “We are not calling for conflict; we are calling for compliance. May the Deputy Governor recover quickly, but may the law recover faster.”

For civil society organizations like Citizens for Constitutional Accountability and Taraba Watch, the situation presents a litmus test for the state’s leadership.

“This is not just about Alkali or Kefas,” said Anthony Bako, Director of Taraba Watch. “It’s about whether political convenience is replacing constitutional duty in Nigeria’s democracy.”

As it stands, the road ahead is murky. Will Governor Kefas break the silence with an official bulletin? Will the House of Assembly initiate formal constitutional steps if the deputy cannot resume office or will Taraba continue along this uncertain path of unofficial appointments and whispered decisions?

What is clear is that this moment is defining. The choices made now will shape public trust in institutions, determine the tone of inter-ethnic relations, and set the precedent for how constitutional offices are treated in future health-related absences.

Taraba State cannot afford to treat this as business as usual. The people of the state are watching, and so is the nation.

Source : Punch