Senate Awaits Judgment Copy As Natasha Plans Return On Tuesday

The suspended Senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has declared her intention to resume legislative duties in the Senate on Tuesday, following a Federal High Court judgment that voided her suspension and ordered her immediate reinstatement.

But while the lawmaker prepares to return, the Senate says it will take no official action until it receives and reviews the Certified True Copy of the judgment delivered on July 4, 2025.

In a statement on Sunday, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Yemi Adaramodu, confirmed that although the Senate’s legal team was present in court, the full judgment was not read in open session.

He said a formal application had been filed to obtain the CTC for proper legal interpretation.

“Pending receipt and examination of the CTC, and acting on the advice of counsel, the Senate shall refrain from taking any steps that may prejudice its legal position,” Adaramodu said.

He further stressed that, as no party in the suit had yet been served the enrolled order of the judgment, no enforcement could lawfully proceed.

The Senate reassured Nigerians of its commitment to the rule of law and constitutional governance, urging the public to remain calm and patient as the legal process unfolds.

However, the suspended senator said she would resume legislative duties on Tuesday.

The lawmaker disclosed this in a video shared on social media, which started trending on Sunday.

She thanked her supporters for standing with her.

“I thank you for your support. I am glad we are victorious today. We shall resume in the Senate on Tuesday by the grace of God,” she said.

Justice Binta Nyako, in a judgment, ruled that the suspension lacked constitutional backing and ordered the immediate reinstatement of Akpoti-Uduaghan.

The court, however, also found the senator guilty of contempt for a Facebook post described as a satirical apology addressed to Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

The post, the court held, violated an interim injunction issued on March 4, 2025, barring parties from making public or social media comments on the ongoing suit challenging her suspension.

Justice Nyako imposed a N5m fine on the senator for the post, which was deemed to have breached the court’s order.

Akpoti-Uduaghan was suspended by the Senate in March after a controversial plenary session that turned rowdy over disagreements about seating arrangements in the chamber.

Days later, the controversy deepened when she accused Senate President Godswill Akpabio of sexual harassment during a live television interview.

In her ruling, Justice Nyako emphasised that the extended suspension of the senator was not only procedurally flawed but also deprived the people of Kogi Central of their constitutional right to representation.