Rivers Women Slam Wike Over N4bn NDDC Allegations Against Amaechi’s Wife

The Rivers State Women Association of Nigeria (RIVSWAN) has condemned what it described as an “unwarranted and malicious attack” by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, against former First Lady of Rivers State, Dame Judith Amaechi.

The group, through its acting president, Ichechi Welendu, was reacting to a recent claim made by the FCT Minister on a national television programme, where he alleged that the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) was paying Dame Amaechi ₦4 billion monthly to train Niger Delta women.

In a strongly worded statement, RIVSWAN described Wike’s claims as “baseless falsehoods driven by bitterness, ignorance, and a worrying lack of self-restraint.” The group called on the general public to disregard what it termed “a concocted story fueled by personal vendetta and misinformation.”

“The entire allegation is not only laughable but an embarrassment to public discourse,” said Welendu. “It reflects either a gross misunderstanding of the NDDC’s budgetary structure or a deliberate effort to smear the name of a respected woman of substance.”

Welendu praised Dame Judith Amaechi’s legacy, citing her philanthropic work through the Empowerment Support Initiative (ESI) — a non-governmental organisation that has reportedly supported girl-child education and women’s empowerment across the region.

The association said the former first lady had spent her resources to uplift women in the Niger Delta and should not be subjected to public ridicule based on unfounded accusations.

The group also condemned Wike’s remarks on live television, describing them as a “slap on the face of Rivers women” and a “disgraceful abuse of national platforms.”

They challenged the FCT Minister to publicly present documents backing his claims or withdraw the statement.

“Dame Judith Amaechi is a moral compass, a gospel preacher, and a champion of good governance,” the group declared. “Her support for her husband, former Governor Rotimi Amaechi, during his era of infrastructural transformation is well documented.”



