10 Die As Passenger Bus Plunges Into River In Ogun

Ten people have died and three others have been injured in a road crash on Ome Bridge inbound Awa, Ijebu Ode, Obada Expressway, Ijebu North Local Government Area of Ogun State

The Ogun State Traffic and Emergency Compliance Agency confirmed the incident and said the accident involved a Mitsubishi bus with Registration number EJ829 LSR.

According to the spokesman of the Ogun state Traffic outfit, Babatunde Akinbiyi, the accident was a result of wrong overtaking as the vehicle veered into the bush and plunged into the river.


