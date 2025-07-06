2027: Tinubu’s Minister Declares Oyo State Governorship Ambition

Minister of Power, Bayo Adelabu, has declared his ambition to contest the Oyo State Governorship election.

He made this known on Friday while addressing party members in Ogbomoso at the residence of one of the leaders of the party, Ayoade Adeseun.

According to the minister, the meeting was part of his consultations across geopolitical zones in the state towards realisation of his governorship ambition in 2027.

“I’m here to tell you that I want to contest for governor of Oyo State in 2027. I’m ready to put to test all experience I’ve gathered from the past two elections.

“I’m not against other zones becoming governor of the state, all I know is that God’s time is the best.

“Ogbomoso is very important in this state election, I’m here to seek for your support and backing, I’m happy to see that all the factions in Ogbomoso are now one,” he said.

Adelabu also pleaded for supports in Oyo town.

He said: “I will run all inclusive government where everybody will be involved in governance of the state and no one will be left behind if I become governor of the state in 2027.

“I’m here for people to know that no one can impose anybody, I want to work and prove to our party members that I’m up to the task, I want to show them that I can withstand and survive competition and come out victorious.

“Oyo is like a second home to me, my supporters, followers, associates and allied are all here, they have been supporting me in the past and they are ready to support me again.

“I will give what is due to Oyo. Oyo zone deserves better treatment because it is symbolic, Oyo is historical, symbolic and blessing to the entire state.”

He also called on people in the zone to support the re-election of President Bola Tinubu for more dividends of democracy.

“This is another turn of Yorubas to serve their two terms as President of Nigeria. Nigeria has a lot to benefit if Tinubu is re-elected,” Adelabu added.



