No Amount Of Insults Will Provoke Me ..Pastor Adeboye

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has said no amount of insults will provoke him.

Adeboye disclosed this during his sermon at the July’s Holy Ghost service, held on Friday evening at the Redemption City of God, Mowe area of Ogun State.

Speaking during the service, the cleric said he had been target of numerous verbal attacks, maintaining that no amount of criticism would push him to anger.

He therefore warned his members against anger, describing it as “temporary madness” capable of destroying destinies.



