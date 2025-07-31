Protests: Bianca Ojukwu Visits Ghanaian Foreign Affairs Minister

 Nigeria's Minister of State , Foreign Affairs Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu has met with her Ghanaian counterpart over the recent fallouts from some comments by a Nigerian which has led to several protests 

Here is the statement issued by Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa ,Ghana's Minister For Foreign Affairs after the meeting 


Today I held constructive discussions with the Nigerian Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Her Excellency Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu who was sent to Ghana by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on a fact-finding mission and political consultations following recent fallouts from incendiary statements made by a Nigerian community leader living in Ghana. 

It is heartwarming and reassuring to know that the Nigerian government does not endorse any part of those condemnable pronouncements by the gentleman. 

Ghana and Nigeria reaffirmed our cordial and inseparable historical relations with a firm commitment at ensuring that this recent blip is not allowed to mar our great relations. 

The Minister of State expressed gratitude to President Mahama, his government and Ghanaians for the maturity and tolerance demonstrated which has prevented an escalation. 

Minister Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu assured that President Tinubu’s government will also continue to guarantee the safety of Ghanaians living in Nigeria. 

Ghana and Nigeria cherish our admirable bond of friendship.

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Ghana's Minister For Foreign Affairs

