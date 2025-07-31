Akwa Ibom Govt Donates Land For Air Force Base

Akwa Ibom State Governor , Pastor Umo Eno, has announced the donation of a parcel of land for the establishment of barracks for the Forward Operational Base (FOB) of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) in the State.

At a courtesy visit on him by the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hassan Bala Abubakar, at the Government House, Uyo, the Governor made a presentation of the land documents.

He said the State under his leadership was committed to sustaining the trajectory of security in the State and expressed hope that the Air Force base will be of great value in protecting the State's and national boundaries.

The Governor who has paid high premium on security since assumption of office, said the State will continue to partner with all the security agencies including NAF, and urged the force to continue with its good works in the State and county generally.

"We thank you for the Air Force base that is going to be strategically located in Akwa Ibom State. Before now, apart from the school and the presence at the airport, the Air Force was the only arm of security that was not really on ground in Akwa Ibom State.

"But with this establishment of forward base operations, we believe that the Air Force is now fully integrated into our security architecture as a State and we welcome you. We hope and trust that you will continue to work to protect our international boundaries knowing that Akwa Ibom is a litoral State, especially to help with our air operations to ensure that we continue to maintain security in the land.

"As a State we take security very seriously, and that is why the State has continued to remain one of the most peaceful states in this country. So we will continue to work with all security agencies including the Air Force," he said.

The Governor who appreciated the Chief of Air Staff for the academic standard at the Air Force School, requested for some concessions to enable the school accommodate more Akwa Ibom children.

In his remark, Air Marshal Abubakar appreciated the Governor for the land donation, his continuous support to national security initiatives and for his proactive vision in promoting infrastructural development and investment in the State.





"Permit me to, on behalf of the entire NAF family, appreciate you for the gracious donation of land for the establishment of barracks accommodation for a Forward Operational Base (FOB) at an accessible distance from the Eket Airstrip.

"This would not only fast track the setting up of the necessary facilities for this strategic process but would add great value for both national defense and homeland security in support of other forms of civil commercial enterprise. The FOB, when established would provide further assurance of safety and security of persons and property, thereby fostering the entrenchment of Akwa Ibom State as a very good investment and tourism destination.

"I am particularly grateful for the strategic collaboration between Akwa Ibom State and the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), especially in providing the enabling support for the momentous transfer of the Eket Airstrip to the NAF. This significant step demonstrates your commitment towards the strengthening of security within the State for several reasons."

He said the transfer of the Airstrip to NAF would help to extend air power for national security, protection of territorial integrity as well as support the drive to promote a thriving blue economy, adding that NAF would be better positioned to protect critical national assets around the Akwa Ibom State shoreline when they become fully operational.

"Some of these assets include the Floating Liquefied Natural Gas Plant, the Ibom Deep Sea Port and the BUA Refinery. These assets, which hold immense national and economic value, would greatly benefit from the enhanced security presence of the NAF at Eket. Your Excellency, Akwa Ibom State, would reap the dividends of this improved strategic posture," he said.





He appreciated the Governor for the warm reception and hospitality for his team, and assured of continuous support for the security component of the ARISE Agenda.





On hand to receive the delegation were the Deputy Governor, Senator Akon Eyakenyi, Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Udeme Otong; Executive Assistant/Chief Delivery Advisor, Mr Aniefiok Johnson; and members of the State Executive Council.