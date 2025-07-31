Kwara Court Sentences Islamic Cleric To Death For Ritual Killing

Justice Hannah Ajayi of the Kwara State High Court sitting in Ilorin, the State capital has sentenced an acclaimed Ilorin-based Islamic cleric, Abdulrahman Bello to death by hanging after finding him guilty of culpable homicide, killing and dismembering the body of a 24-year old graduate of Kwara State College of Education, Hafsor Lawal for ritual purposes in February 2025.

In her judgement this Thursday, Justice Hannah Ajayi discharged and acquitted four other co-accused persons; Ahmed Abdulwasiu, Suleiman Muhydeen, Jamiu Uthman and Abdulrahman Jamiu; in the murder trial, for lack of evidence connecting them to the crime.

The judge who described the offence by the prime suspect as "highest degree of human wickedness and cruel act", held that the Convict's defence in Court showed that he had preconceived intention of killing the victim for money making ritual.

The court, which discharged the convict of rape charge, however, found him guilty of killing and dismembering the body of the victim, being in possession of human parts and human blood and therefore sentenced him to death by hanging.

Reacting to the judgment, lawyers and family members of the victim described the judgment as a welcome development.

There was no word from the defence counsel on a possible appeal of the judgement.