President Tinubu Names Samuel Adeyemi New Fire Service CG

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of DCG Olumode Samuel Adeyemi as the new substantive Controller-General of the Federal Fire Service (FFS), effective 14th August 2025.

The appointment was announced on Wednesday in a statement by the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB), signed by its secretary, Abdulmalik Jibrin.

“This appointment follows the imminent retirement of the current Controller-General, Engr. Abdulganiyu Jaji Olola, on 13th August, 2025, upon attaining the age of sixty.



