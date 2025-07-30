How APGA Women Leader's Son " Fish Magnet " Was Killed In Anambra 

The Anambra State Police Command has revealed the circumstances surrounding the death of Ifesinachi Onyekere, the Managing Director of Fish Magnet Outlet.

A press release by the command on Wednesday said Onyekere, popularly known as Fish Magnet, was killed on July 27, in the Okpuno area of Awka, the state capital.

The police said the deceased was ambushed at his residence in Ezinifite village and shot in the leg before being forcibly taken away by the assailants.

Describing the incident as a “targeted attack”, the police said that Onyekere’s lifeless body was subsequently discovered, but did not indicate whether it was discovered on the same day or afterwards.

“Preliminary investigations indicate that the attackers had trailed the victim before striking.

“His navy blue Toyota Corolla was recovered by a joint team of police officers and Anambra Vigilante Operatives along the Ukwulu/Igbariam road, suggesting a planned getaway route,” the police said.

The Anambra Commissioner of Police, Ikioye Orutugu, has condemned the murder and directed all tactical and intelligence units to intensify efforts in tracking down the perpetrators.





“This is a cowardly act. We owe it to the victim’s family, to the people of Anambra, and to his memory to ensure that those responsible face the full weight of the law,” Orutugu said.

The police urged the public to remain calm and cooperate with ongoing investigations, assuring that updates will be communicated as progress is made.

The death of Onyekere, popularly known for his fish retail business in Awka, has sparked wide reactions from Nigerians, many of whom had a personal relationship with the deceased.

The deceased was also the son of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) women leader in Anambra State.







