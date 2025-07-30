Nigerians Are Hungry Under Tinubu’s Govt, May Not Vote For Him In 2027.. Kayode Fayemi

Former Governor of the Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, has criticized the President Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government.

Fayemi said Nigerians are hungry under Tinubu’s administration, adding that Nigerians may not vote for him in 2027.

Fayemi was seen in a trending video saying that Nigerians are angry with the Tinubu-led Federal Government and insinuating that they will not vote for the APC in the presidential election.

Speaking in Yoruba, Fayemi said: “Except we are deceiving ourselves, Nigerians are not happy with the Federal Government. Because of hunger and lack of money.

“If we look at the roads, especially federal roads, whoever that is coming from Efon Alaaye and passes through Erio Ekiti will know what his eyes will see.

“Whoever that is coming from Omuo Ekiti and passes through Ilasa Ekiti to Ayedun Ekiti will know what his eyes will see.

When we did this road that BAO (Governor Biodun Oyebanji) just completed, I think like N18 billion to N20 billion was spent on that road.

“Federal Government said they didn’t send us to do the road, so no refund was made. If they had refunded the money, won’t the governor have used the money to do the phase 2 of the road we did from Ado Ekiti to Iyin Ekiti, and construct the road to Aramoko-Ekiti?”

Speaker of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, Adeoye Aribasoye and another member of the House of Assembly, Tope Longe were on the high table with Fayemi in the video.

Recall that Fayemi was conspicuously absent at Tinubu and Governor Biodun Oyebanji’s endorsement rally held in Ado Ekiti on Monday.











