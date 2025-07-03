President Tinubu Counsels Nigerians In Saint Lucia: Don't Break The Law

For the second day, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu interacted with Nigerians living in Saint Lucia, promising to resolve some of the issues raised by the Nigerians diplomatically.





While President Tinubu met with Nigerians at the official residence of Saint Lucia's Prime Minister, Philip J. Pierre, on Tuesday night, he met with them again on Wednesday at the Windjammer Resort, his abode during his state visit.





The Nigerians In Diaspora Commission Chairman, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, organised the meeting and invited various Nigerian professionals and students living in Saint Lucia.





The NIDCOM chairman said Nigeria is proud of what Nigerians contribute to Saint Lucia and hopes they will remember home. He thanked President Tinubu for coming to the meeting.





Smart Okeudili Duah, President of Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation, NIDO, informed the Nigerian leader of some of the problems Nigerians are encountering, particularly the cost of a work permit, which is $2,500 yearly.





He also urged the President to establish a diplomatic presence in Saint Lucia as urgently as possible, a plan President Tinubu has already committed to.

Father Festus Iwuagwu, a Nigerian priest resident in Saint Lucia, said the high turnout at the meeting indicated Nigerians' love and respect for President Tinubu.





Doctor Olugbemisola Ogunlusi, who moved to Saint Lucia after graduating as a paediatrician at Obafemi Awolowo University in Ile-Ife, said she was happy President Tinubu visited Saint Lucia.





Ogunlusi and her husband migrated to the country 19 years ago and raised children who are medical doctors. However, her husband returned home and appointed the chief medical director of one of the new federal medical centres.





"Since you arrived, you have propagated Nigeria more than ever thought", she told President Tinubu. She wished President Tinubu a safe journey home.





President Tinubu said that, based on what his hosts told him, Nigerians in Saint Lucia have demonstrated good character. He urged them to continue to be good ambassadors of Nigeria.





He said, "My plea to you all: continue to be of good behaviour, don't break the law."





Sharing his experience as a student in the United States five decades ago, President Tinubu urged the Saint Lucian Nigerians to remain focused and work hard.





"Life is about working hard, being consistent, he said.. "For the professionals living here, our government will not abandon you. But you must work hard. It is our job to help you succeed"..





President Tinubu promised to resolve some of the issues diplomatically.





He also informed Nigerians about his government's efforts to restore economic stability.





"We inherited a country that was near bankruptcy. But we have been able to rescue the economy. Nigeria has recovered. We have made the smuggling of our oil unattractive. We have stopped chasing forex papers at the Central Bank of Nigeria", he said.





President Tinubu stated that although Nigeria's per capita income is low, his administration is working to improve it.





The Nigerians gifted the President a portrait in his image, made by Doris, a medical student and artist.







