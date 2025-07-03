ADC Members Ate Disgruntled Politicians...Tinubu’s Spokesman Onanuga

President Bola Tinubu’s spokesperson Bayo Onanuga has described members of the new political coalition that joined the ADC as disgruntled elements

This was his post on his social media platform

Some members of the hijacked ADC, who were reported as members of the APC, left the APC years and months ago. Let the public not be deceived by the opposition’s narrative about their relevance or whether the APC will mourn their departure.

- Rotimi Amaechi’s soul left the APC in 2022 after losing the presidential primary to President Tinubu.





- Abubakar Malami, the former Attorney-General, has never hidden his estrangement from the APC since Tinubu assumed leadership and since he lost the governorship bid in Kebbi.





- Hadi Sirika, now with the ADC, is facing trial for contract splitting and other allegations.





-The renegade Rauf Aregbesola committed anti-party in the last Osun election and was expelled as an unfit APC member





Kashim Imam and the octogenarian Chief John Odigie Oyegun are among the disgruntled politicians posturing as would-be saviours of Nigeria. Imam abandoned the APC after failing to secure the vice-presidential ticket in 2022. Chief Oyegun, a former party chairman, also lost interest in the APC and has been a foundational member of this coalition since its inception





My advice to Nigerians: Keep your eyes wide open. A political party with no clear agenda or ideology—whose members are united only by their hatred for President Tinubu—cannot be good for our country. It will only set us back by decades.





These politicians are desperados, hungry for power, not for the benefit of Nigerians but for themselves. They want power at all costs because they cannot endure another four years in the political wilderness or be banished to political winter and irrelevance.





What is certain is that the group will soon unravel due to their irreconcilable personal and political ambitions.