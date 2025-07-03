Defection To ADC Is A Win For APC..Keyamo

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has reacted to the coalition of the African Democratic Congress, as he said it will only strengthen the All Progressives Congress ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Keyamo, in a post shared via his X (formerly Twitter) handle on Wednesday, said the movement has effectively weakened the opposition, particularly the Peoples Democratic Party and Labour Party.

“What happened earlier today with the movement of the so-called ‘coalition’ into the ADC is the greatest factor that has strengthened the APC ahead of the 2027 elections,” he wrote   

