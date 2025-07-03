Court Discharge RCCG Pastor Accused Of Raping His 17 Year Daughter

Justice Abiola Soladoye of the Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court on Wednesday dismissed the charges against a pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Emmanuel Orekoya, who was accused of sexually assaulting his 17-year-old daughter.

The judge struck out the two-count charge of defilement and sexual assault by penetration filed by the Lagos State Government, citing the prosecution’s failure to present any witnesses.

Justice Soladoye criticised the prosecution for their lack of diligence, stating, “Since the defendant’s arraignment on February 26, 2024, there have been 10 adjournments, yet no witness has appeared to testify.

“This case has become a colossal waste of time. Justice delayed is justice denied,” she said.

She also held that the prosecution is free to re-arrest the defendant and bring him back to court once they have gathered the necessary witnesses.

“Prosecution is at liberty to re-arrest the defendant and bring him to justice whenever they have assembled their witnesses to prosecute this case,” the judge said.

Orekoya was accused of defiling his daughter in 2017 at Jacob Adeleye Street, Odoeran, Itire, Surulere, Lagos, by allegedly inserting his penis into her mouth, which violates Sections 137 and 162 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State (2015).

The pastor had pleaded not guilty to these allegations.







