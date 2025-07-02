2025 She Speaks Summit Held In Enugu

byCKN NEWS -
0



The annual She Speaks Summit recently held in Enugu between 26th -28th June 2025.The Convener Prof.Joy Onyesoh flagged off the Summit with a Masterclass (side event) on Thursday 26th June 2025,focussing on the sub theme ‘Unlock your impact, mastering the 80/20 principle of business success’.

The audience was largely made up of business owners who needed to redirect their energies towards commercially viable businesses rather than dissipate them on non viable ones.

The Summit went into full swing on the second day ,27th June 2025,with the formal flag off of the Summit by the Convener,Prof.Joy Onyesoh.

This was followed by the keynote address by Prof.Joy Ezeilo SAN,OON,on the theme for the Summit,‘Empowering Women,Empowering Communities’.

This address was well received by the mixed audience which comprised of business owners (for profit & not for profit) ,the academia ,Students, entrepreneurs to mention but a few.

The address was the tonic needed to charge participants in readiness for other thought leaders in various areas of personal and business development.

Such Speakers included:

Dr.Helen Ese - Emore

Prof.Vincent Onodugo 

Ms.Nnena Emmanuella

Sola Odeja







The sessions were interactive and the Speakers drew from practical life experiences for ease of understanding the concepts being discussed.

The Summit rounded off with the unveiling of the theme for She Speaks 2026, ‘Unlocking Potentials, Achieving Excellence’.

Special thanks to the partners for She Speaks Summit 2025,namely:

Marvico Foods

Dmessage Limited

2k Shop

Total Health Trust Limited

Punch Newspapers 

Sterling Bank Plc

Joy Onyesoh Coaching Consult

African Women Lawyers Association (AWLA) Nigeria

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال