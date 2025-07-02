2025 She Speaks Summit Held In Enugu

The annual She Speaks Summit recently held in Enugu between 26th -28th June 2025.The Convener Prof.Joy Onyesoh flagged off the Summit with a Masterclass (side event) on Thursday 26th June 2025,focussing on the sub theme ‘Unlock your impact, mastering the 80/20 principle of business success’.

The audience was largely made up of business owners who needed to redirect their energies towards commercially viable businesses rather than dissipate them on non viable ones.

The Summit went into full swing on the second day ,27th June 2025,with the formal flag off of the Summit by the Convener,Prof.Joy Onyesoh.

This was followed by the keynote address by Prof.Joy Ezeilo SAN,OON,on the theme for the Summit,‘Empowering Women,Empowering Communities’.

This address was well received by the mixed audience which comprised of business owners (for profit & not for profit) ,the academia ,Students, entrepreneurs to mention but a few.

The address was the tonic needed to charge participants in readiness for other thought leaders in various areas of personal and business development.

Such Speakers included:

Dr.Helen Ese - Emore

Prof.Vincent Onodugo

Ms.Nnena Emmanuella

Sola Odeja





The sessions were interactive and the Speakers drew from practical life experiences for ease of understanding the concepts being discussed.

The Summit rounded off with the unveiling of the theme for She Speaks 2026, ‘Unlocking Potentials, Achieving Excellence’.

Special thanks to the partners for She Speaks Summit 2025,namely:

Marvico Foods

Dmessage Limited

2k Shop

Total Health Trust Limited

Punch Newspapers

Sterling Bank Plc

Joy Onyesoh Coaching Consult

African Women Lawyers Association (AWLA) Nigeria