Former AGF Malami Dumps APC For ADC

Former Justice Minister and Attorney General, Abubakar Malami, SAN, has announced his resignation from the All Progressives Congress (APC) and officially joined the African Democratic Congress (ADC). In a statement on Wednesday, 

Malami said his decision followed deep reflection and broad consultations, emphasizing that it was motivated by patriotism and a desire to address the worsening state of the nation, rather than personal ambition or anger.

Malami expressed concern over the country’s deteriorating security and economic conditions, particularly in northern Nigeria. He lamented that banditry, kidnappings, and terrorism had become widespread, while government responses focused more on politics than public safety. 

He further accused the APC-led administration of abandoning governance, claiming that appointments and policies now prioritize political loyalty over national interest, forcing him to reject a system that, in his words, “watches in silence as Nigerians suffer and die.”

Justifying his move to the ADC, Malami described the party as a vehicle for justice, competence, and national renewal. He said the ADC represents a broader opposition coalition preparing for the 2027 elections. 


