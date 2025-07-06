Police Arrests Suspect With Severed Woman's Breast In Anambra

The Joint Security Team comprising Police attached to the Awada Police Station and Anambra Vigilante Operatives on patrol along Jude Onyekwere Street, Awada, Obosi on 6th July 2025 by 3.30pm arrested a male suspect, Samuel Eze aged 25 years with a woman's breast. It was recovered immediately and deposited at the morgue for preservation, while the suspect is undergoing Police interrogations for necessary Police investigative actions and prosecution.





In another development, the Police Officers attached to the Rapid Response Squad, acting on credible information, rescued a kidnapped driver at 12.45 pm on 4th July, 2025. The team also recovered a truck loaded with Custard powder worth N9,500,000 (Nine Million Five Hundred Thousand Naira) only and arrested three suspects involved in the criminal act. The suspects, all males: Udegenyi Ugochukwu aged 38 years, Anayochukwu Okonkwo aged 47 years and Good Odigili aged 47 years confessed that the goods were to be delivered to a Warehouse at Asaba, Delta State before they abducted the driver tied him in the bush and diverted the goods to Enugwu Ukwu.





The State Police Command wishes to inform members of the public of a suspected stolen and abandoned but recovered custom colour Toyota Sienna, Reg No: 736 JP with an inscription on the body " *Forum of Accountants Delta State"* by Police Operatives from Obosi Division by 4.30 pm on 5th July, 2025 while on patrol along Okpuno - Umuota Village, Obosi.





Given the above, the Command invites anyone or any group looking for any of the vehicles as highlighted above, to come with valid proof/evidence of ownership for verification and possible collection, please.





The Anambra State Police Command is committed to sustaining Safety as the Joint security surveillance and patrols comprising the Police, the military, the Civil Defence, Immigration Service, DSS, and the AVG operatives continues in the State.



