NADCEL 2025 Closing Ceremony Pictures

 The Nigerian Army Day Celebration ( NADCEL 2025) , was rounded up today in Kaduna with the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as Special Guest of Honour 

He was represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima 

The Chief Host was the Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen Olufemi Oluyede 

The ceremony was attended by several high-profile dignitaries, including former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon; Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani; Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar; Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle; Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa; and former Army Chiefs Lt. Gen. Azubuike Ihejirika, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, and Lt. Gen. Faruk Yahaya.

Also in attendance were the Emir of Dass (Bauchi State), top military brass, traditional rulers, members of the diplomatic corps, lawmakers, and other dignitaries from across the country.

Pictures Source: Nigerian Army 


