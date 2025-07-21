21 Die In Zaria- Kano Expressway Fatal Crash

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) deeply regrets to inform the general public of a tragic road traffic crash that occurred at about 0820HRS on Sunday, 6 July 2025, at kasuwar dogo Dakatsale, along the Zaria-Kano expressway, involving a heavy-duty DAF truck and a commercial Toyota Hiace passenger bus.





Preliminary investigations by FRSC rescue and crash investigation team revealed that the crash was caused by route violation on the part of the commercial Toyota Hiace Bus driver, who contravened established traffic regulations drove against traffic flow, resulting in a fatal head-on collision with the oncoming truck.





Regrettably, out of the 24 people involved in the crash, a total of 21 persons—comprising 19 male adults and 2 female adults were killed in the crash, while the remaining 3 were rescued with injuries.





As at the time of this report, the remains of the victims have been deposited at Nasarawa hospital in Kano, while FRSC rescue teams worked with other emergency responders to clear the road and restore normal traffic flow.





The Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps, Shehu Mohammed, expresses heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and assures the public that full investigations are ongoing into the full cause of the crash.





The FRSC once again warns all motorists, especially truck and commercial drivers, to desist from dangerous practices such as route violations, driving against traffic, speeding, and reckless overtaking, which continue to claim innocent lives on Nigerian roads. Drivers are reminded that road traffic regulations are in place to protect lives and properties, and strict adherence remains the only guarantee for safety.





The Corps will continue its nationwide enforcement operations and public education campaigns to ensure safer roads for all. We call on commuters and the motoring public to report dangerous driving behaviours through the FRSC Mobile Application, call the FRSC toll-free number 122 or report to any FRSC patrol team.



