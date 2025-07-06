Peter Obi Will Never Be President Of Nigeria .. Nyesom Wike

Federal Capital Territory Minister Nyesom Wike has dismissed the possibility of Peter Obi ever becoming Nigeria’s president, declaring that the former Anambra State governor’s political moment is over.

Speaking on Sunday, July 6, 2025, at a thanksgiving service marking the completion of new projects in Abuja, Wike took aim at the ADC-backed opposition coalition and its key figure, Peter Obi.


“Peter Obi can never be president again; his time has passed,” Wike said.


He accused Obi of inconsistency, alleging that the former Labour Party presidential candidate had only turned against Nigeria’s democratic process after losing power.


“Now he says democracy is no longer working. But when he was governor of Anambra, democracy was working,” Wike added, ridiculing what he called Obi’s shifting stance.


The comment adds fresh fire to the escalating war of words between political blocs ahead of the 2027 general elections, with the Labour Party already at odds with members of the new coalition and threatening disciplinary action against defectors.


Wike, who has consistently courted controversy with his outspoken remarks, remains a key political actor within the APC-led administration, despite being a former PDP governor.


As the political climate intensifies, observers say Wike’s statement signals a strategic effort to discredit opposition leaders ahead of the next electoral cycle.

