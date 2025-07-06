Multichoice Ordered To Pay N766m Fine For Data Violation

Multichoice Nigeria will pay a fine of N766,242,500 (Seven-Hundred-and-Sixty-Six-Million-Two-Hundred-and-Forty-Two-Thousand-Five-Hundred naira) for violating the Nigeria Data Protection Act (NDP Act).





The federal government agency, Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC) slammed the fine on multichoice Nigeria, the South African pay TV after the one-year investigation of their operations.





This was made public in statement on Sunday by NDPC Head, Legal, Enforcement & Regulations, Babatunde Bamigboye.





NDPC said, “The investigation which commenced in the second quarter of 2024 was triggered by suspected breach of privacy rights of Multichoice subscribers and illegal cross-border transfer of personal data of Nigerians.





The Federal government agency also "found, among others, that Multichoice violated the data privacy rights of subscribers and their friends who are not necessarily subscribers.”





Also discovered was the illegal cross-border transfer of personal data relating to data subjects in Nigeria.





It said: “The depth of data processing by Multichoice is patently intrusive, unfair, unnecessary and disproportionate. This is a grave affront to fundamental right to privacy as enshrined in section 37 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Nigeria is entitled to protect her citizens, and data sovereignty under both international and extant municipal laws – as these have far-reaching implication for rule of law, national security and economic growth.

“For want of cooperation, the Commission has directed Multichoice to pay N766,242,500 for violating the Nigeria Data Protection Act."

In view of the foregoing, NDPC National Commissioner, Dr Vincent Olatunji, has directed that all outlets through which Multichoice is collecting personal data of Nigerian citizens should be investigated for non-compliance.

He said any outlet that processes personal data in violation of the NDP Act is liable to penalty under the Act.