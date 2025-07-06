IGP Appoints New CPs For Borno, Cross-River, Jigawa, Osun and Ondo Command

Following the recent approval of postings for Commissioners of Police to Commands and Formations across the country, the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, Ph.D., NPM, has charged them to uphold the principles of professionalism and quality leadership towards ensuring their various states are rid of criminal elements who threaten national security. These postings, which takes immediate effect, are in furtherance of the IGP's vision to ensure professional leadership in critical areas and enhance the operational effectiveness of the Force.





The newly posted senior police officers include CP Naziru D. Abdulmajid, psc, to Borno State Command; CP Bello Rasheed Afegbua, psc, to Cross-River State Command; CP Dahiru Mohammed to Jigawa State Command; CP Adebowale Lawal to Ondo State Command; CP Ibrahim Gotan to Osun State Command; CP Eloho Edwin Okpoziakpo to the Department of Training and Development, Force Headquarters, and CP Olusegun Eyitayo Omosayin to the FCID Annex, Gombe State as CP General Investigation. These strategic deployments are aimed at leveraging the vast wealth of Policing experience of the senior officers to drive effective policing and ensure the safety and security of citizens within their respective jurisdictions.





The IGP while reassuring members of the public of the Nigeria Police Force’s commitment to ensuring a safer and more secure nation, has called for the continued support and collaboration of citizens in the collective fight against crime and criminality.



