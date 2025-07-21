Police Arrest 27 Year Old Man For Killing Lover

byCKN NEWS -
The Delta State Police Command has arrested a 27-year-old man, Kelvin Obakpororo, for killing his lover, a mother of two, simply identified as Excellence.


The Police Public Relations Officer, Delta State Command, SP Bright Edafe, disclosed this on Sunday in Asaba, the Delta State capital.


He said, “You remember between June 26 and 27, 2025, the social media was awash with the mysterious murder of a girl named Excellence in Sapele, who was murdered by his boyfriend and the father of her two kids.


“The suspect initially escaped but was eventually arreste. He is in the custody of the command.


“For those who are demanding justice for Excellence, we want to inform you that he (the suspected killer) has been arrested and we are assuring you that very soon, he will be arraigned in the court.”



