2027 : Makinde, Bala Battle For PDP’s Ticket After Atiku’s Exit

With the race for the Peoples Democratic Party’s 2027 presidential ticket underway, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s exit has cleared the way for Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde, Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed, and other hopefuls seeking to challenge President Bola Tinubu





Reliable PDP insiders, who spoke on condition of anonymity, confirmed that the presidential ambitions of Makinde and Bala were well known among key party stakeholders.





Another party source revealed that the PDP remained open to any aspirant willing to contest for the presidential ticket in line with the party’s constitution.





While PDP chieftain Chief Bode George confirmed in an exclusive interview with The PUNCH that efforts to secure a southern presidential flagbearer are underway, other National Executive Committee members have expressed differing opinions on the issue of zoning.





As the PDP prepares for its 101st NEC meeting scheduled for Thursday July 24, The PUNCH exclusively gathered that critical issues — such as zoning and the party’s national convention — are high on the agenda for discussion and resolution.





Reacting in an exclusive interview with our correspondent, the All Progressives Congress Director of Publicity, Bala Ibrahim, stated that no matter the PDP’s zoning decision or choice of candidate, the party was destined for defeat in 2027.





Recently, during its 100th NEC meeting held on June 30, the PDP resolved the long-standing dispute over the position of National Secretary by confirming Senator Samuel Anyanwu as the party’s scribe.





However, despite this resolution, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and some of his loyalists left the party, citing unresolved internal conflicts. Atiku, along with other opposition figures, has continued to criticise the ruling APC for its poor governance performance.





In response, on July 1, Atiku, 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi; former APC presidential aspirant, Rotimi Amaechi; former Kaduna Governor Nasir El-Rufai, and others united under the African Democratic Congress, positioning it as a joint opposition platform to challenge the APC in the 2027 elections.





As part of this coalition effort, they appointed former Senate President David Mark as interim National Chairman and former Osun State Governor Rauf Aregbesola as interim National Secretary.





Explaining his departure from the PDP, Atiku, who was the party’s presidential flagbearer in 2019 and 2023, said the party’s current trajectory no longer reflected its founding values, prompting his decision to step away.





Atiku’s letter read in part, “I am writing to formally resign my membership from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) with immediate effect.





“I would like to take this opportunity to express my profound gratitude for the opportunities I have been given by the Party. Serving two full terms as Vice President of Nigeria and being a Presidential candidate twice has been one of the most significant chapters of my life. As a founding father of this esteemed Party, it is indeed heartbreaking for me to make this decision.





“However, I find it necessary to part ways due to the current trajectory the Party has taken, which I believe diverges from the foundational principles we stood for. It is with a heavy heart that I resign, recognizing the irreconcilable differences that have emerged.”





A party insider said that Atiku’s 2027 presidential ambition has posed a challenge both to the party’s stability and to the aspirations of other contenders.





The source stated, “You see, the exit of Atiku Abubakar is going to bring calm to the party. You know, before now, his ambition has always been a threat to the ambition of others, even to the peace in the party.





“Party leaders are always skeptical about how they resolve one or two issues so that they won’t play into his hands or into his favour. But now that he has left the party, I think it’s going to clear the path for others to pursue their ambition.





“I know that the likes of Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, and other leaders of our party are aspiring to run on the party’s ticket for the 2027 election. But of course, popular among leaders of the party and other stakeholders within the party for now are Makinde and Bala Mohammed.





“We know that others will still come and aspire for the party’s ticket come 2027. As a matter of fact, the doors of the party are open to those who are willing to aspire for the ticket.





“PDP is a party for all Nigerians. It is a popular party with structure across all the local governments, the wards, and the states, a very formidable opposition. Forget the noise that the ADC is making. PDP still remains the major opposition party. We have governors. We have senators. We have elected assembly members and quite a lot more to offer Nigerians.”





Another source stated that Atiku’s presidential ambition has consistently caused turmoil within the PDP, adding that his departure would create room for fresh and capable individuals to pursue their aspirations.





He stated, “I listened to many Nigerians talking about Atiku’s exit. They focus on just looking at the whole PDP as finished, the whole PDP as that. But the other positive side to it: would Atiku’s ambition, or has Atiku’s ambition been a source of problem for the PDP in the last, let’s say, eight years?





“Of course, the ambition had caused crisis for in party. Recall in 2019, it was a tug-of-war within the party. And in 2023, you know, the five governors and quite a lot of others still did not support Atiku’s ambition and presidential ambition. Even though he emerged as a candidate, most of them still did not work for him. In fact, that was when Peter Obi also left the party.





“So, a man who, to a large extent, his ambition has always caused disaffection within the party, then decides to leave the party. So, it’s also a thing of joy for some of us that are members of the party now that he has left to pursue his ambition elsewhere. Then the party can sit up, sit together and resolve some of their issues. And then this will allow a new crop of leaders to emerge, new set of credible and competent leaders that we have in our party to declare their own interests and aspire for the party’s ticket.”





Our source named Makinde and Bala Mohammed as potential aspirants, saying more Nigerians will follow.





He source stated, “Well, you are asking me who and who are interested in the party ticket so far. Well, even though they have not come out publicly to declare their interest, we have been hearing among us, the leaders of the party, that the likes of Makinde and then Bala Mohammed and even some former governors from the South are interested in aspiring for the party’s ticket for the 2027 presidential election.





“But it is, of course, too early, because we know with time more people will declare, and then more will still join the party and aspire for the party ticket. So the PDP is open to all, and it is the party that is very popular among Nigerians.”





Attempts by our correspondent to reach PDP Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, were unsuccessful as he did not answer calls.





Attempts to reach Governor Bala’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mukhtar Gidado, through calls, SMS, and WhatsApp messages were unsuccessful.





Meanwhile, The PUNCH noticed that a youth group known as the Bala Mohammed Vanguard has been actively mobilising support for Governor Bala’s presidential ambition.





The group, led by its Director-General Mohammed Jibo — who also serves as Chairman of Dass Local Government Area and a close political associate of the governor — has been at the forefront of the campaign.





Speaking on the matter, the group’s Director of Media and Publicity, Mudaddasir Musa, confirmed that Governor Bala would throw his hat in the ring in the 2027 general election.





He stated, “Governor Bala Mohammed will aspire for the Presidency. And we are strongly behind him, following his track records as public servant, FCT minister.





“Till this time, no one has matched his steps as FCT minister, likewise in Bauchi, there has never been a governor that built capital projects like him. Bala Mohammed is the only individual we believe can save Nigeria from its present security and economic crisis.”





While a credible NEC source, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to speak on the issue, supported throwing open the 2027 PDP’s presidential ticket to all Nigerians, others like George and Deputy National Youth Leader Timothy Osadolor are pushing for a southern candidate.





However, former PDP National Vice Chairman (South West), Eddy Olafeso, stated that party leaders were committed to learning from past mistakes, while former National Secretary, Ibrahim Tsauri, advised members to allow the party’s organs to make decisions and cautioned against preempting the NEC and zoning committee’s outcomes.





The source argued that opening the contest would allow credible, popular, and competent candidates to emerge.





He stated, “Zoning is not a constitutional matter. There is no section of our constitution that says the Presidency must be zoned to any geopolitical zone. So I think, for me, considering how the party has been managed for a while and the last couple of elections, the party should throw its ticket open for 2027.





“This will give room to credible people. We’ll have more people who are competent coming to aspire for the ticket. And consequently, competent and capable candidates will emerge that will likely give us the victory that we’ve been yearning for.





“The ticket should be open to all Nigerians. This is not the time to say it’s South or North, no. Let’s leave it open. Let the most popular win. Let the most competent emerge.”





This is just as the former Chairman of the PDP Board of Trustees, George, hinted that the search for such a person has begun.





George told The PUNCH, “That process of getting a southerner as presidential flagbearer of the party is on. In politics, there is no shut down. We are going for a meeting this week, a make or break meeting if you like.





“Arrangements are going on already and there are quite some respectable, responsible people with good character, tested and proven but it is too early to start throwing names up. If you do that now, you are looking for trouble,” he said.





In an exclusive interview Osadolor warned against narrowing the 2027 presidential race to Atiku, Obi, and President Tinubu.





He called for the PDP’s 2027 presidential ticket to be zoned to the South.





Osadolor stated, “Well, the truth is this. Limiting a country of over 240 million people to just names on a list of less than 10, which the Waziri of Adamawa (Atiku) happens to be one of, I think it’s a disservice to over 240 million Nigerians and over 10 million Nigerians that are eligible to be President of this nation.





“You see, there is nobody that was created or given birth to, and the staff of office of President was presented to or handed over to from the Israelis. Many Nigerians that are constitutionally qualified have rights to contest.





“The truth is this: narrowing down the PDP ticket or any ticket to only Atiku, Obi or Tinubu is a disservice to the rest of all Nigerians. I believe that there are other people in the country and within the PDP who also have track records of service delivery to Nigerian people.”





However, Osadolor suggested that the PDP is still waiting for former President Goodluck Jonathan to make a decision on whether he will contest or not.





He stated, “We have people like Emmanuel Udom of Akwa Ibom, who transformed the landscape of Akwa Ibom into something else. We have the governor of Oyo, Seyi Makinde, who is doing incredibly well and has turned the landscape of Oyo from an ancient sleeping kingdom into a modern, fast-growing industrial state.





“So, there are people. There are people everywhere. So, as the days go by — and you are also aware — Goodluck Jonathan is there too. So, there are other people like him within the party, it’s a matter of decision-making for them to convince themselves that they want to throw their hat in the ring.





“Therefore, I can assure you, PDP is not going to run out of options. Not today, not anytime soon. And I also know that the PDP ticket is going to the South.





“The indices are there. The party — the last time, I it was thrown open. And I think the voices is audible enough and it is clearer to most of us, that it is going to South this time around.”





Olafeso remarked that just as the 1945 bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki did not mark the end of Japan, the departure of Atiku and others will not spell the end of the PDP.





The former PDP National Vice Chairman expressed confidence that the party will emerge stronger from the situation.





He added, “Our desire at this moment is to stabilise our party and begin to ensure that the mistakes we made in the past will be a milestone through which we guide our actions in the future.”





On the zoning of the PDP 2027 presidential ticket, Olafeso said, “We’re all committed to the fact that we have to learn from our mistakes and ensure that we stick to the constitution of our party, and that everything we do must be driven by fairness, equity, and justice.”





Speaking exclusively with one of our correspondents, Tsauri stated that the PDP was already widely accepted by Nigerians and will make anyone who emerges as its 2027 presidential candidate popular.





He stated, “Our party is popular. PDP is still the most popular party in Nigeria. Any individual who emerges as the party’s candidate, the party will make the person popular, because it is the most popular party in Nigeria today.





“For the zoning of the 2027 presidential ticket, I will appeal that we all wait for the NEC and the zoning committee to decide. We should not preempt the organs of the party.”





Meanwhile, a credible high-ranking PDP member, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to lack of authorisation, revealed that the 101st NEC meeting would discuss whether the convention will still hold as scheduled in August.





He stated, “As you are aware, the 101st NEC meeting is slated for Thursday, July 24. Plans are underway for the meeting to hold as scheduled.





“And the major issue to be discussed is the National Elective Convention. The NEC will take reports from the committees, including the zoning committee. It will review how feasible it is to hold the convention in August as scheduled. So, zoning and the convention will be deliberated.”





In response, the APC Director of Publicity Bala Ibrahim said President Tinubu would defeat Makinde, Bala Mohammed, or any other candidate the PDP presents in the election.





Ibrahim stated, “These are people (Makinde and Bala Mohammed) that are not of any relevance at the national level. These are regional players that cannot stand the test of national politics. They don’t have the competitive advantage over our own candidate.





“So the people you mentioned — they are not people that can beat him under any level playing field. It’s not an issue that will give us any bitter pain. Regardless of which zone the PDP goes to or the candidate they settle for, defeat awaits them all.”





