Katsina State Governor Escapes Death Few Days After Buhari’s Demise

Katsina State Governor Escapes Death

Katsina State Governor, Malam Dikko Umaru Radda, has escaped unhurt after being involved in a road accident on the Daura-Katsina road earlier yesterday evening.

The Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed, said Malam Radda was on official duty when the incident occurred.

In a statement, Mr Mohammed said the governor is in good health, sustained no serious injuries, and remains in high spirits.

Governor Radda has expressed gratitude for what he described as divine protection and thanked the people of Katsina and other well-wishers for their prayers and concern.


