Tinubu Is Our choice For 2027..Emir Of Daura





The Emir of Daura, His Royal Highness Alhaji Umar Farouk Umar, has declared that President Bola Tinubu remains the Daura Emirate’s preferred candidate for the 2027 presidential election.

The monarch made the declaration while receiving Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, who on Saturday led a delegation of prominent women on a condolence visit to the late President Muhammadu Buhari’s family home in Daura, Katsina State.

The First Lady was accompanied by the wives of leaders of the National Assembly, governors, ministers, service chiefs, and other notable women.

During the visit to Hajia Aisha Buhari, widow of the late President, the delegation offered prayers for the repose of Buhari’s soul and continued strength for the bereaved family.

Senator Tinubu and her entourage also visited the former President’s graveside, where a brief prayer was observed, before proceeding to the residence of Alhaji Mamman Daura, the late President’s uncle and close confidant.

Describing the late Buhari as “an accomplished patriot who made his family, hometown, state, and nation proud,” the First Lady commended his legacy of discipline, sacrifice, and national service.

In response, Alhaji Mamman Daura expressed appreciation for the First Lady’s visit, describing it as a mark of deep respect and enduring solidarity.

At the palace of the Emir of Daura, the First Lady extended condolences to the Emirate for the loss of one of its most revered sons.

In a firm show of support, the Emir lauded President Tinubu’s leadership and assured Senator Tinubu of Daura’s unwavering loyalty ahead of the 2027 general elections.





“President Tinubu is our choice for 2027,” the Emir declared. “We remain solidly behind him and will continue to support his administration to succeed.”



