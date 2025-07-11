Outrage In Ghana Over New Three Months Single Entrance US Visa Policy

The Government of Ghana has criticised the United States for slashing the validity of B1/B2 visas for Ghanaian nationals from five years multiple entry to three months single entry, calling the decision disruptive to longstanding bilateral arrangements.

In a press release dated July 10, 2025, obtained by CKNNews on Friday, Ghana’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs described the new policy as a “substantial variance” from existing reciprocal visa terms.

“The Ministry acknowledges the legitimate concerns of Ghanaian travellers to the United States, for professional, business, educational, touristic, medical, and family purposes, and expresses its firm solidarity with all those inconvenienced,” it stated.

