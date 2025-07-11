Court Orders Prosecution Of Auxiliary Nurse Over Mohbad’s Death

byCKN NEWS -
0


The Lagos State Coroner’s Court in Ikorodu, has ordered the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to prosecute Feyisayo Ogedengbe, the auxiliary nurse who administered the injection that allegedly led to the death of Nigerian singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.

Delivering her ruling on Friday, Magistrate C.A. Shotobi held that Ms Ogedengbe was neither a registered nurse nor a licensed medical practitioner and, therefore, acted unlawfully by administering the tetanus injection that reportedly triggered the complications resulting in the singer’s death.

The coroner also expressed concern over regulatory lapses in the health sector, which she said have allowed unqualified individuals to operate as healthcare providers

In a related directive, the court ordered an investigation into the failure of the Nigeria Police to act on a petition filed by the late singer before his death, urging the relevant authorities to determine whether there was official negligence.


CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال