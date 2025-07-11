Court Orders Prosecution Of Auxiliary Nurse Over Mohbad’s Death





The Lagos State Coroner’s Court in Ikorodu, has ordered the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to prosecute Feyisayo Ogedengbe, the auxiliary nurse who administered the injection that allegedly led to the death of Nigerian singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.

Delivering her ruling on Friday, Magistrate C.A. Shotobi held that Ms Ogedengbe was neither a registered nurse nor a licensed medical practitioner and, therefore, acted unlawfully by administering the tetanus injection that reportedly triggered the complications resulting in the singer’s death.

The coroner also expressed concern over regulatory lapses in the health sector, which she said have allowed unqualified individuals to operate as healthcare providers

In a related directive, the court ordered an investigation into the failure of the Nigeria Police to act on a petition filed by the late singer before his death, urging the relevant authorities to determine whether there was official negligence.



