Gov Sanwo-Olu Addresses Lagosians A Day To LG Election

My dear Lagosians,

The local government elections will take place tomorrow (July 12, 2025). I call on all eligible voters across the state to come out in large numbers to participate in the exercise.





The local government is the closest tier of government to the people and plays a vital role in delivering essential services and fostering grassroots development.





The election offers Lagosians an opportunity to shape the leadership of their local councils by voting for Chairmen and Councilors who will represent their interests and drive development at the community level.





This election is not just a constitutional process; it is a powerful expression of your voice and your civic responsibility; it is your right. I urge every registered voter to go out peacefully tomorrow, cast your vote, and be a part of the democratic process that strengthens our communities and our state.





To ensure a safe, orderly, and credible election, I have directed that security agencies be strategically deployed across all polling units and communities. Law enforcement officials will be present to protect voters, electoral officials, and election materials.





The Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) has assured me that they are ready for the election.





I urge all political stakeholders, party agents, and candidates to conduct themselves with decorum, and to uphold the principles of peace, fairness, and respect for the rule of law throughout the election.





Our youths in particular should shun any form of violence and instead act as ambassadors of peace and democratic responsibility.





I assure you that Lagos will continue to set the pace in democratic development. I, therefore, affirm my administration’s commitment to free, fair, and transparent elections that reflect the will of our people.





Let us show the world once again that Lagos stands for peace, progress, and participatory governance.