Deji Adeyanju Donates N8m To Two Nigerian Law School Best Graduating Students

Human rights lawyer Deji Adeyanju has given a total sum of N8m to the two best graduating students of the Nigerian Law School

He made this post on his social media handles

"We received in our office earlier today Mr. Oluwabusayo Ifonlaja Esq, who emerged as the best graduating student at the Nigerian Law School, having received an unprecedented 18 academic awards.

And Miss Maryam Abiodun Lawal Esq, second best graduating student and the best graduating female student who received 8 prestigious awards for her academic excellence.

Our firm awarded Oluwabusayo Ifonlaja a cash prize of ₦5,000,000, while Maryam Abiodun Lawal received the sum of ₦3,000,000.

Their extraordinary achievements stand as a testament to the power of diligence, discipline, and determination, and future aspiration to future lawyers."