Breaking: Visa Restrictions:US Govt Denies Foreign Affairs Minister's Allegations

The US mission in Nigeria has denied an allegation made by Minister for foreign Affairs Tuggar who claimed that the current visa restrictions on Nigerians was based on Nigeria's refusal to accept third party deportees from US

Here is a statement issued by the US Embassy in Nigeria

"The U.S. Mission Nigeria wishes to address misconceptions about the recent reduction in visa validity for most nonimmigrant U.S. visas in Nigeria and other countries.

This reduction is not the result of any nation’s stance on third-country deportees, introduction of e-visa policies, or affiliations with groups like BRICS.

The reduction in validity is part of an ongoing global review of the use of U.S. visas by other countries using technical and security benchmarks to safeguard U.S. immigration systems.

We value our longstanding partnership with Nigeria and remain committed to working closely with the Nigerian public and government officials to help them meet those criteria and benchmarks, thereby ensuring safe, lawful, and mutually beneficial travel between our nations. "



