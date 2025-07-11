Full List Of 31 African Countries Affected By 3-Month US Visa Validity

The United States Department of State on Tuesday announced an update to its non-immigrant visa policy for Nigerians and other African citizens.

According to a statement by the US Embassy in Abuja on Tuesday, “most non-immigrant and non-diplomatic visas issued to citizens of Nigeria will be single-entry visas with a three-month validity period.”

The new visa restrictions take immediate effect.

However, the embassy clarified that “those US non-immigrant visas issued before July 8, 2025, will retain their status and validity.”

Here 31 African countries affected by 3-month US visa validity



1. Angola

2. Benin

3. Burkina Faso

4. Burundi

5. Cabo Verde

6. Cameroon

7. Chad

8. Congo Brazzaville

9. Congo DR

10. Cote d’Ivoire

11. Equatorial Guinea

12. Eritrea

13. Ethiopia

14. Gambia

15. Ghana

16. Libya

17. Madagascar

18. Malawi

19. Mozambique

20. Niger

21. Nigeria

22. Sao Tome and Principe

23. Sierra Leone

24. Somalia

25. South Sudan

26. Sudan

27. Tanzania

28. Togo

29. Uganda

30. Zambia

31. Zimbabwe