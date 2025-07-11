Full List Of 31 African Countries Affected By 3-Month US Visa Validity

The United States Department of State on Tuesday announced an update to its non-immigrant visa policy for Nigerians and other African citizens.
According to a statement by the US Embassy in Abuja on Tuesday, “most non-immigrant and non-diplomatic visas issued to citizens of Nigeria will be single-entry visas with a three-month validity period.”
The new visa restrictions take immediate effect.
However, the embassy clarified that “those US non-immigrant visas issued before July 8, 2025, will retain their status and validity.”
Here 31 African countries affected by 3-month US visa validity
1. Angola
2. Benin
3. Burkina Faso
4. Burundi
5. Cabo Verde
6. Cameroon
7. Chad
8. Congo Brazzaville
9. Congo DR
10. Cote d’Ivoire
11. Equatorial Guinea
12. Eritrea
13. Ethiopia
14. Gambia
15. Ghana
16. Libya
17. Madagascar
18. Malawi
19. Mozambique
20. Niger
21. Nigeria
22. Sao Tome and Principe
23. Sierra Leone
24. Somalia
25. South Sudan
26. Sudan
27. Tanzania
28. Togo
29. Uganda
30. Zambia
31. Zimbabwe