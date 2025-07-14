Osinbajo, Sanwo-Olu, Abiodun , Dangote Others Attend Oba Adetona’s Burial ( Pictures)

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu today joined eminent leaders  in paying last respects to His Royal Majesty, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, the Awujale of Ijebuland.

Others in attendance include the former Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo; former Governors of Ogun State - Aremo Segun Osoba, Aliko Dangote and Otunba Gbenga Daniel.

Sanwo-Olu, in a post, said the presence of the late monarch anchored the community for generations, adding that Oba Adetona’s legacy will continue to guide Ijebuland.









“Although Oba Adetona’s passing is a great loss, the values he championed live on. My sincere condolences go to Governor Dapo Abiodun, the royal family, and the people of Ijebuland and Ogun State,” Sanwo-Oluwa said.

