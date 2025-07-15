Tinubu Constitutes Inter-Ministerial Committee For State Burial Of Former President Muhammadu Buhari

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, has approved the constitution of an Inter-Ministerial Committee for the State Funeral of former President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR.

The Committee, which is chaired by Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Sen. George Akume, CON, is tasked with the responsibility of planning and coordinating a befitting state burial for the late elder statesman. Other Members of the Committee include the following:

i. Honourable Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy

ii. Honourable Minister of Budget and Economic Planning

iii. Honourable Minister of Defence;

iv Honourable Minister of Information and National Orientation

v. Honourable Minister of Works

vi. Honourable Minister of Interior

vii. Honourable Minister of FCT

viii. Minister of Housing and Urban Development

ix. Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare;

x. Honourable Minister of Art, Culture and Creative Economy.

xi. National Security Adviser

xii. Special Adviser to the President on Policy and Coordination

xiii. Senior Special Assistant to the President on Political and Other Matters;

xiv. Inspector General of Police

xv. Director-General, Department of State Services (DSS)

xvi. Chief of Defence Staff

The Office of the Permanent Secretary, General Services Office (GSO), will serve as the Secretariat to the Committee.

In honour of the late President Muhammadu Buhari, President Tinubu has also directed all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to open condolence registers at the entrance of their respective offices for the public to pay their respects to the late Elder Statesman.

Additionally, a central condolence register for the diplomatic community and the general public will be opened at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre, Abuja.

Further briefings will follow as the days unfold

Segun Imohiosen

Director, Information and Public Relations