Tinubu Constitutes Inter-Ministerial Committee For State Burial Of Former President Muhammadu Buhari

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, has approved the constitution of an Inter-Ministerial Committee for the State Funeral of former President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR.
The Committee, which is chaired by Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Sen. George Akume, CON, is tasked with the responsibility of planning and coordinating a befitting state burial for the late elder statesman. Other Members of the Committee include the following:
i. Honourable Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy
ii. Honourable Minister of Budget and Economic Planning
iii. Honourable Minister of Defence;
iv Honourable Minister of Information and National Orientation
v. Honourable Minister of Works
vi. Honourable Minister of Interior
vii. Honourable Minister of FCT
viii. Minister of Housing and Urban Development
ix. Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare;
x. Honourable Minister of Art, Culture and Creative Economy.
xi. National Security Adviser
xii. Special Adviser to the President on Policy and Coordination
xiii. Senior Special Assistant to the President on Political and Other Matters;
xiv. Inspector General of Police
xv. Director-General, Department of State Services (DSS)
xvi. Chief of Defence Staff
The Office of the Permanent Secretary, General Services Office (GSO), will serve as the Secretariat to the Committee.
In honour of the late President Muhammadu Buhari, President Tinubu has also directed all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to open condolence registers at the entrance of their respective offices for the public to pay their respects to the late Elder Statesman.
Additionally, a central condolence register for the diplomatic community and the general public will be opened at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre, Abuja.
Further briefings will follow as the days unfold
Segun Imohiosen
Director, Information and Public Relations