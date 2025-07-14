FG Declares Tuesday Public Holiday To Honour Buhari

The federal government has declared Tuesday, July 15, a public holiday to honour the late former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Buhari died on Sunday at a clinic in London, United Kingdom.

The public holiday is in addition to the seven days of national mourning earlier declared by President Bola Tinubu.

Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, minister of interior, announced the break in a statement released on Monday through Magdalene Ajani, the ministry’s permanent secretary.

Tunji-Ojo said the holiday is a gesture of respect for Buhari’s contributions to Nigeria’s democracy and development.

“President Muhammadu Buhari served Nigeria with dedication, integrity, and an unwavering commitment to the unity and progress of our great nation,” the minister said.

“This public holiday provides an opportunity for all Nigerians to reflect on his life, leadership, and the values he upheld.”

Tunji-Ojo asked Nigerians to use the day to promote peace, patriotism, and national unity in line with Buhari’s vision.

Full Statement

MINISTRY OF INTERIOR

FG DECLARES TUESDAY, 15 JULY, 2025 PUBLIC HOLIDAY IN HONOUR OF LATE FORMER PRESIDENT MUHAMMADU BUHARI





Signed:

Dr. Magdalene Ajani

Permanent Secretary





15 July, 2025



