Shettima Visits Abdulsalam Abubakar In London







Shettima was accompanied at the visit by some prominent Government officials Buhari died on Sunday at the age of 82. His burial has been fixed for Tuesday 15th July 2025 in his home town of Daura, Katsina State

As part of his visit to London to convey the corpse of Late President Muhammadu Buhari home , Vice President Kashim Shettima has used the opportunity to visit former Military Head of State Abdulsalam Abubakar who is also receiving treatment in United Kingdom