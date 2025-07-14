Shettima Visits Abdulsalam Abubakar In London

byCKN NEWS -
0


 As part of his visit to London to convey the corpse of Late President Muhammadu Buhari home , Vice President Kashim Shettima has used the opportunity to visit former Military Head of State Abdulsalam Abubakar who is also receiving treatment in United Kingdom



Shettima was accompanied at the visit by some prominent Government officials  

Buhari died on Sunday at the age of 82. 

His burial has been fixed for Tuesday 15th July 2025 in his home town of Daura,  Katsina State 

Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال