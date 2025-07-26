Nigerian Army has reacted to a story published by Sahara Reporters on alleged delayed promotions and non increment of salaries under the current leadership of the Army

Here is a statement issued by the spokesperson of the Army

NIGERIAN ARMY PERSONNEL PROMOTIONS, PAY AND ALLOWANCES GIVEN DUE ATTENTION UNDER GENERAL OLUYEDE

The Nigerian Army notes with concern a misleading and malicious article published by Sahara Reporters on 26 July 2025, falsely claiming that personnel of the Nigerian Army are complaining of delayed promotions and non-increment of pay under the leadership of the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede.





Contrary to the falsehood peddled by Sahara Reporters, promotions in the Nigerian Army are strictly guided by laid down procedures and merit as well as availability of vacancies, and other laid-down criteria as captured in the Armed Forces of Nigerian Harmonized Terms and Conditions of Service (HTACOS) Soldiers /Ratings/Airmen 2024. According to paragraph 04.01 of HTACOS, promotion is granted in recognition of hard work, professionalism and efficiency. Every promotion is subject to stringent conditions such as performance reports, completion of required courses, medical fitness, service duration and recommendation by a duly constituted Promotion Board.

Furthermore, paragraph 04.02 and 04.04 of HTACOS Soldiers provide detailed timelines and criteria for promotion across all ranks, from Private to Army Warrant Officer. These regulations are transparent, well-structured and in line with global military best practices. Every service personnel is aware of this provision and guideline. No soldier can bypass these processes and any change in timeline is strictly tied to these professional standards, not arbitrary decisions or personal discretion as erroneously suggested by the publication.

It is also important to state that the current Army leadership, under Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, has consistently demonstrated commitment to the welfare of personnel, including timely promotions, improved living conditions, and entitlements as vividly explained in his “Soldier First Concept”. Claims of pay stagnation are completely unfounded, as pay structure adjustments falls under the constitutional purview of the appropriate federal institutions and not within the unilateral control of the Army leadership.

It is on record that the Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen OO Oluyede, on assumption of office, doubled the personnel Ration Cash Allowance. He also enhanced the Nigerian Army Welfare Loan Scheme for troops. This is aimed at empowering personnel through SME development and assets acquisition with minimum bureaucracy and low interest rate. These are among several other welfare schemes, programmes and interventions of the Chief of Army Staff aimed at improving the quality of lives of personnel and their families.

Sahara Reporters, known for its anti-military bias and long history of sensationalism, has once again proven to be a platform for discredited voices with malicious intent. Their sources remain anonymous because they are either non-existent or unfit to serve the truth. The public is advised to disregard the publication in its entirety, as it lacks both substance and credibility.

The Nigerian Army remains a professional and disciplined Army, guided by due process, and will not be distracted by propaganda from discredited platforms seeking to destabilize the morale and cohesion of its gallant troops. The Nigerian Army continues to uphold excellence, transparency, and dedication to duty in service to the nation.

APPOLONIA ANELE

Lieutenant Colonel

Acting Director Army Public Relations

26 July 2025