Lagos To Experience 25 Day Power Outage

The Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) has announced a 25-day planned power outage affecting parts of Lagos State and other serviced areas. The blackout is scheduled to begin on Monday, July 28, and will last until Thursday, August 21, 2025, running daily from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

In a notice shared via its official X (formerly Twitter) handle on Friday, EKEDC stated that the outage is necessary to enable the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) to carry out critical maintenance on the Omotosho–Ikeja West 330kV transmission line.

“EKEDC has announced a daily planned power outage from Monday, 28 July, to Thursday, 21 August 2025, due to essential maintenance work by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) on the Omotosho-Ikeja West 330 kV line,” the company explained.

The DisCo warned customers to prepare for intermittent power supply and load shedding throughout the period across affected locations.

Although specific areas were not listed in the announcement, Lagos residents under the Eko DisCo network have been advised to plan accordingly and make provisions for alternative power sources where necessary.

The Message

Dear Esteemed Customer,

Please be informed that the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) will carry out scheduled maintenance on the Omotosho-Ikeja West 330kV transmission line from Monday, July 28, to Thursday, August 21, 2025, between the hours of 8:00 AM and 5:00 PM daily.

During this period, customers may experience intermittent power supply and load shedding across our network due to the planned TCN outage.

We sincerely regret any inconvenience this may cause.



