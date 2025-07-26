Viral Video: Police Reacts To Officers Conduct In House Invasion In Ekiti

The Ekiti State Police Command has distanced itself from a viral video showing armed security operatives allegedly breaking into an apartment in Ado-Ekiti, stating that the Nigeria Police is not part of the unit purportedly involved in the incident.

In a statement issued on Saturday via X, the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Abutu Sunday, said the Command is aware of the circulating footage and the claims linking the act to the Operation Flush Unit — a joint task force said to comprise several security agencies.

“The Ekiti State Police Command wishes to inform the general public that the Police is not part of the Operation Flush Unit as being alleged by a section of the public. The Police does not operate any unit called Operation Flush,” the statement read.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Joseph Eribo, has ordered a discreet investigation into the incident. He assured the public that the matter would be thoroughly examined and justice served.

Sunday stated, “The Command frowns at the incident and the Commissioner of Police has ordered a thorough investigation while imploring anyone with additional and useful information, particularly the victim(s), to come forward to assist the Police.”

The statement also reiterated the commitment of the police to the rule of law and the protection of lives and property in the state.

“The Command will continue to support the rule of law, respect the rights of citizens, and ensure maximum security for the lives and property of the good people of Ekiti State,” the spokesperson added.