Panic As Python Escapes From Residence Of Former Accountant General Of The Federation

An African rock python has reportedly escaped from the private residence of a former Accountant General of the Federation in Daneji, a densely populated area of the Kano Municipal Local Government Area.

The incident, which occurred on Wednesday, has sparked fears among residents, with reports indicating that the snake has yet to be found.

Speaking on Thursday, a resident, Nurulhaq Kabir Muhammad, confirmed that the development has thrown the neighbourhood into anxiety.

“Since the python escaped, everyone has been living in fear. All the other animals in the house were evacuated on Tuesday,” he said.

Another resident, Rabi’u Isma’il, described the situation as terrifying, saying, “We can’t sleep peacefully knowing that a giant snake is on the loose and hiding somewhere. Many of us have stopped allowing our children to play outside,” he added.

Similarly, Aisha Lawal, a mother of three, called on authorities to act swiftly. “This is not just about the snake – it’s about our safety. We need help before something tragic happens,” she cried out.

It could not immediately ascertain how the snake managed to escape or what safety measures were in place at the residence that failed to check the python’s escape.

Efforts to reach the former AGF or members of his household were unsuccessful as of the time of filing this report.

It will be recalled that the former AGF, who served under the Muhammadu Buhari administration, was previously enmeshed in a high-profile corruption investigation involving the alleged misappropriation of over N109 billion.

His name made national headlines when he was arrested and arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission in connection with the case.

Though legal proceedings are still ongoing, the former official has maintained a low profile since leaving office.

Smarting with panic over the escaped python, not a few of the residents have called on security agencies and relevant authorities to intervene and ensure the reptile is found and immediately evacuated to prevent any possible harm.

Meanwhile, the Kano State Police Command has started an investigation on the ex-Accountant General of the Federation, Alhaji Ahmad Idiris, for maintaining within the City Center, dangerous pets and species, which included pythons and crocodiles.

The State Police Commissioner, Ibrahim Adamu Bakori, told our Correspondent that, “it is true we have invited the former AGF yesterday with regards to maintaining pets at his home, causing tension and pandemonium among Residents.”

Although the Police Chief explained that Ahmad Idiris had agreed to surrender all the dangerous pets to the state zoology, he noted that they are still investigating the matter to ascertain weather or not they have caused injuries, misnomer among the residents.

He added, “we have since dispatched an Intelligent Unit of the Command to the State Zoology to ascertain the facts of if the former AGF has truly surrendered the pets to them and to also find out whether anybody sustained injuries or even death from the escaped Phyton from his house.”

In the same vein, the Emir of Kano Muhammadu Sanusi has warned Idris to quickly evacuate his dangerous pets from within the City Center.

The Emir who received the resident’s of Danaji Quarters where the former AGF lives, and who complained to him concerning their fears about the pets living in their midst, warned Ahmad Idiris that should anything happen to anybody he will be held responsible.

The dangerous python escaped last Sunday from the Country Home of Idris into the City Center, causing panic and pandemonium.







