Muhammed Babangida Accepts BOA Chairmanship, Thanks President Tinubu

Muhammed Babangida has officially accepted his appointment as Chairman of the Bank of Agriculture (BOA), expressing deep gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the trust reposed in him.

In a press statement released Monday, Babangida dismissed as false and malicious the reports circulating online suggesting he had rejected the appointment. He described such claims as a deliberate attempt to mislead the public and tarnish the image of the Tinubu administration.

“We wish to clarify that Muhammed gratefully accepts the appointment as Chairman of the Bank of Agriculture, as announced by the federal government, and extends his sincere appreciation to President Tinubu for the trust and confidence bestowed upon him,” the statement read in part.

It further assured the public that those behind the fake reports would be identified and held accountable.

“We also want to assure the public that those spreading these falsehoods will be thoroughly investigated and brought to justice. We remain committed to transparency, accountability, and fostering unity within our nation,” it added.

The statement concluded with a call for Nigerians to remain discerning and to verify information from credible sources.

Muhammed Babangida’s appointment was among several strategic appointments approved by President Tinubu to strengthen leadership across key government institutions.