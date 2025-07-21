Bauchi State Govt Sets 16 Guidelines For Weddings Including Ban On DJs To "Curb" Rising Cases Of Divorce

The Bauchi State Hisbah Commission has announced a new set of rules targeting wedding and social gatherings across the state following what it described as a sharp rise in divorce cases.

According to the commission, the 16 new guidelines are aimed at restoring the moral and spiritual foundation of marriage. Among the banned practices are the use of DJs, gala events, kawayawade, aloba, and other forms of entertainment considered to promote immorality.

The commission said these guidelines will be strictly enforced at recreational centres, event venues, and clubs in line with sections 95, 362 and 373 of the Bauchi State Sharia Penal Code.

