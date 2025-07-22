Tension In NASS At Natasha Vows To Resume Today

Suspended Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan appears poised to resume plenary today, despite warnings from the Senate that her suspension remains in force and binding.

The lawmaker representing Kogi Central, who was suspended in March, revealed over the weekend that she had formally notified the Senate of her intention to return, citing a recent court decision as her basis.

“I have pretty much two months more before the six months expire. However, I have written to the Senate again telling them that I’m resuming on the 22nd, which is on Tuesday, by the special grace of God,” she told journalists during a constituency training programme.

“I will be there, because the court did decide on that. Now, they argue that it’s an order, it’s not an order, but it is a decision.”

Akpoti-Uduaghan insisted that while her suspension did not stop her from executing constituency projects, it had obstructed her ability to carry out vital legislative functions like sponsoring bills and moving motions.

Backing her stance, her lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, West Idahosa, maintained that the court judgment justified her return.

“Let me be honest with you. Attendance is a legislative action. As far as we are concerned, we are focused on the appeal and other issues before the court. I think the decision to go back to the Senate will be determined by the constituents,” he said in a phone interview.

“The suspension was overreaching the provisions of the constitution. I mean, that was clearly stated there. When you say that the plaintiff should go back, you mean that she should go back to work. I think that is more or less an order, notwithstanding the fact that we didn’t really like the conviction concerning the judgment, which we have come to accept.

“Now that she said she wants to go and resume, let us see what the reaction of the Senate will be. But the most important thing is that she is still a senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and the judgment has come to an end. Remember also that the judgment said you can’t suspend someone for 180 days.”

Her aide, Isah Bala, remained uncertain when contacted on Monday about her exact plan.

“It is not something I can immediately confirm now because we just returned from a programme in Okene,” he said, promising to clarify later. As of press time, he had yet to respond to further inquiries.

Meanwhile, the Senate says it stands by its earlier decision to bar the senator from the chamber until the expiration of her suspension.

Chairman of the Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Yemi Adaramodu, on Sunday, reaffirmed the Senate’s position, warning that there was no legal directive compelling her immediate recall.

“The Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria wishes to reaffirm, for the third time, that there is no subsisting court order mandating the Senate to recall Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan before the expiration of her suspension,” Adaramodu stated.

He explained that the Federal High Court ruling delivered by Justice Binta Nyako did not issue a binding order directing the Senate to reinstate the suspended lawmaker.

“Rather, the court gave a non-binding advisory urging the Senate to consider amending its Standing Orders and reviewing the suspension, which it opined might be excessive.

“The court, however, explicitly held that the Senate did not breach any law or constitutional provision in imposing the disciplinary measure based on the Senator’s misconduct during plenary,” he clarified.

Adaramodu further pointed out that the same court found Akpoti-Uduaghan guilty of contempt over a Facebook post deemed to have violated an earlier court order, imposing a N5m fine and ordering her to issue a public apology in two national dailies and on social media — conditions the Senate claims are yet to be met.

“It is therefore surprising and legally untenable that Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan, while on appeal and having filed a motion for stay against the valid and binding orders made against her, is attempting to act upon an imaginary order of recall that does not exist,” he added.

He warned that any attempt by the suspended lawmaker to enter the chambers today “under a false pretext” would be considered disruptive and a violation of legislative order.

“The Senate will, at the appropriate time, consider the advisory opinion of the court on both amending the Standing Orders of the Senate, her recall, and communicate same thereof to Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan.

“Until then, she is respectfully advised to stay away from the Senate chambers and allow due process to run its full course,” the statement concluded.

Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court, Abuja, had on Friday ruled that the Senate’s six-month suspension of Akpoti-Uduaghan was excessive, unconstitutional, and an infringement on her constituents’ rights. The judge also fined the senator N5m for contempt over a satirical Facebook post targeting Senate President Godswill Akpabio — a post said to have violated a prior court injunction barring public commentary on the matter.

The court stopped short of issuing a mandatory recall order but strongly advised the Senate to review its internal rules and consider a reduction of the suspension period.

Despite this, the Senate insists it will not act until it has obtained and reviewed the Certified True Copy of the judgment.

With both sides digging in, all eyes are now on the Senate chambers as tensions rise over what could become a defining legal and political test for legislative authority and judicial oversight.



