Man Who Kills For Yahoo Boys Arrested In Rivers State

A local vigilante group, "Ulakwo Etche Special Squads," has apprehended a young boy whose job is to kill for Yahoo boys who use human parts for rituals.

Luck had ran against this young boy in his attempt to strangle Mrs Vicky Nweke to death.

The man who gave his name as Iheanyi Asobirionwu grabbed the woman by the neck, strangling her until she collapsed

Iheanyi, believing the woman had died, went to get a machete to cut her throat.

On his way back, the woman gained strength and walked out of the killing circle.

She alerted the vigilantes who laid ambush for the suspect and got him arrested

He us currently providing useful information to the police that will lead to the arrest of others.








